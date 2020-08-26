172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|covid-19-impact-without-a-salary-since-march-this-delhi-mathematics-teacher-now-sells-bags-to-make-ends-meet-5759801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact: Without a salary since March, this Delhi mathematics teacher now sells bags to make ends meet

Mohammad Faizi, teaches mathematics to students of classes 6 to 8 at a private school and has been conducting online classes but without any salary since the lockdown started.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

A mathematics teacher in Delhi who alleges he hasn't received a salary since March, has now taken to selling cloth bags at a weekly market in Delhi's Dilshad Garden to make ends meet.

According to a report by PTI, Mohammad Faizi, teaches mathematics to students of classes 6 to 8 at a private school and has been conducting online classes but without any salary since the lockdown started.

A resident of Shahdara, the 30-year-old teacher told PTI that he is unable to pay the school fees for his two daughters. Faizi lives in a two-room house with his elderly parents, wife, and two daughters, aged five and 10.

Close

"My friends have helped me financially, but I cannot ask them for more," Faizi said. "We have been managing somehow. I could not pay the school fee of my daughters, so I am teaching them myself now."

related news

Faizi, who took online classes during the day, reached a weekly market in Dilshad Garden on August 25 evening to sell cloth bags made by one of his friends.

"My friends manufacture these bags. He suggested I could sell them in the market and keep the profits," he says, waiting for customers.

Weekly markets in the national capital, which remained shut since March-end due to the coronavirus lockdown, reopened on August 24 after the Delhi government allowed it till August 30 on a trial basis.

Faizi says he can understand why the school would not be able to pay his salary for some time.

"Many families have been rendered jobless due to COVID. Many people like me are unable to pay their children's school fee. So the schools, too, are finding it difficult to pay their teachers," he says.

Faizi underscores that he wants to continue teaching his students,
"I want to teach during the day and do something else in the evening to make ends meet. That's why the weekly market seemed a better idea," he says.

On his first day, Faizi could not sell anything as the police asked vendors to vacate the space after it became overcrowded.

"The coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of lives, I'm one among them," Faizi says. "I just hope that my family remains safe. I cannot afford medical expenses."
--With inputs from PTI
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 07:31 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Covid-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.