Vivo S15e launched with Exynos 1080 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display alongside Vivo X80 series

The Vivo S15e has officially been unveiled in China alongside the Vivo X80 series. Unlike the flagship Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro, the new S15e is a 5G mid-ranger with a 5nm chipset, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and super-fast charging support.

Vivo S15e Price

The Vivo S15e is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,400) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back CNY 2,299 (Roughly Rs 25,900) and CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 29.250), respectively. As of now, there is no word about the availability of the Vivo S15e outside China.

Vivo S15e Specifications

The Vivo S15e is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR, and 103 percent NTSC colour gamut.

The Vivo S15e opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP, f/1.8 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the S15e’s waterdrop notch houses a 16 MP shooter.

The handset also packs a sizeable 4,700 mAh battery and gets 66W fast-charging support. It runs OriginOS based Android 11 and not the newer Android 12. The Vivo S15e is offered in Rime Gold, Ice Crystal Blue, and Fluorite Black colour options.





