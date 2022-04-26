English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Join us at 4pm for an exclusive roundtable discussion on ‘Cloud technologies aiding agility in BFSI’. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Vivo S15e launched with Exynos 1080 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display alongside Vivo X80 series

    The Vivo S15e is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,400) for the base 8GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST

    The Vivo S15e has officially been unveiled in China alongside the Vivo X80 series. Unlike the flagship Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro, the new S15e is a 5G mid-ranger with a 5nm chipset, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and super-fast charging support.

    Vivo S15e Price 

    The Vivo S15e is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,400) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back CNY 2,299 (Roughly Rs 25,900) and CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 29.250), respectively. As of now, there is no word about the availability of the Vivo S15e outside China.

    Vivo S15e Specifications

    The Vivo S15e is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR, and 103 percent NTSC colour gamut.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Vivo S15e opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP, f/1.8 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the S15e’s waterdrop notch houses a 16 MP shooter.

    The handset also packs a sizeable 4,700 mAh battery and gets 66W fast-charging support. It runs OriginOS based Android 11 and not the newer Android 12. The Vivo S15e is offered in Rime Gold, Ice Crystal Blue, and Fluorite Black colour options.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Exynos #smartphones #Vivo
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 01:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.