you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

For the first time in years, Apple prices its latest iPhone cheaper than its predecessor

A difference of Rs 12,000 between the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR highlights Apple’s focus on selling iPhones in India.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Apple iPhones have been priced in India in the higher premium category since the past few years. The newly launched iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max continue to be priced in the sub- Rs 1 Lakh category, adding them to the list of most expensive smartphones in India.

However, for the first time in many years, the latest iPhone has been priced lower than what its predecessor was priced during launch.

Close

Apple has launched the iPhone 11 for Rs 64,900 in India. For the price, users would get 64GB storage on the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 succeeds the iPhone XR, which was launched last year in India for Rs 76,900 as an affordable variant of the latest iPhone.

A difference of Rs 12,000 between the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR highlights Apple’s focus on selling iPhones in India. The Cupertino-based company has been struggling to boost its iPhone sales in India and has only 1 percent market share.

However, things have changed since Apple dropped the price of iPhone XR in India. The company slashed the price of iPhone XR from Rs 76,900 to Rs 59,900 for a limited time.

Sales got even better after e-commerce websites started offering heavy discounts with the price as low as Rs 49,900. A recent report of Apple dominating the premium smartphone market in India, courtesy iPhone XR, is enough proof that people would still not mind spending a premium on the new iPhone if priced reasonably.

Apple, too, at the iPhone launch event stated that it wanted more number of people to get access to the affordable iPhone. With the current pricing, it may be highly possible that the iPhone 11 would continue to have as good sales, if not better, as the iPhone XR.

The iPhone 11 may look similar at the front but has got dual cameras at the back with a bigger battery. The smartphone does look promising, and we cannot wait to get hands-on and review the iPhone 11 upon its arrival in India.



First Published on Sep 11, 2019 06:28 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

