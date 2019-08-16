App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple tops premium smartphone market in India during Q2 2019, thanks to iPhone XR

iPhone XR was able to attract customers mainly due to its dropped pricing during the sale season last month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple’s affordable iPhone, the iPhone XR, has helped the company regain the top spot in India’s premium smartphone market. According to an IDC report, the iPhone XR was the top-seller during Q2 2019, mainly due to a massive price drop.

The IDC report states that Apple iPhone XR was the best-selling smartphone in the premium category (phones priced above $500 or approximately Rs 35,000). The most affordable iPhone of 2018 was able to capture a 41.2 percent market share in Q2 2019.

iPhone XR was able to attract customers mainly due to its dropped pricing during the sale season last month. The smartphone, which was launched for Rs 76,900 late last year, had soon received a price cut and was retailing for Rs 59,990. It was available at a discounted price of Rs 49,990 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Close

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that although the company generated 12 percent lesser revenue compared to Q2 June 2018, it witnessed a 19 percent year-on-year growth in Q2 2019, courtesy its promotional offers in India.

related news

Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up for the launch of three new iPhones that are expected to be launched on September 10 in the USA. 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.