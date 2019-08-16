Apple tops premium smartphone market in India during Q2 2019, thanks to iPhone XR

Apple’s affordable iPhone, the iPhone XR, has helped the company regain the top spot in India’s premium smartphone market. According to an IDC report, the iPhone XR was the top-seller during Q2 2019, mainly due to a massive price drop.

The IDC report states that Apple iPhone XR was the best-selling smartphone in the premium category (phones priced above $500 or approximately Rs 35,000). The most affordable iPhone of 2018 was able to capture a 41.2 percent market share in Q2 2019.

iPhone XR was able to attract customers mainly due to its dropped pricing during the sale season last month. The smartphone, which was launched for Rs 76,900 late last year, had soon received a price cut and was retailing for Rs 59,990. It was available at a discounted price of Rs 49,990 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that although the company generated 12 percent lesser revenue compared to Q2 June 2018, it witnessed a 19 percent year-on-year growth in Q2 2019, courtesy its promotional offers in India.

Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up for the launch of three new iPhones that are expected to be launched on September 10 in the USA.