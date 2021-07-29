Apple iPhone 13 series to get this Apple Watch Series 6 feature

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone models - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 13 launch event is expected to be hosted in September. The company is expected to launch four new iPhones as successors to the iPhone 12 series. These include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, some key details of the upcoming iPhone 13 series have leaked online.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 13 series will get support for the Always-On display. The feature is available on the Apple Watch Series 6 (Review), which uses LTPO tech to switch between refresh rates and conserve battery life. The AOD on Apple Watch lets users see their watch face and complications at a very low brightness. Apple could offer something similar on the iPhone 13 series, allowing users to check the notifications, time, and other details.

Previously, it was rumoured that the Pro models, namely the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max might feature Always-On Display. To make up for the battery consumption, Apple is likely to increase the battery capacity of the iPhone 13 models. The top-end 2021 iPhone 13 Pro Max will pack a 4,352 mAh battery as opposed to the 3,687 mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro will have a 3,095 mAh battery. Lastly, the iPhone 13 mini will pack a 2,406 mAh battery, which is marginally bigger than the 2,227 mAh cell on the iPhone 12 mini (Review).

The bigger battery is also said to make up for the 120Hz OLED displays on the Pro models. Previous reports claimed the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a 120Hz OLED display. The standard iPhone 13 models are likely to feature 60Hz models. While the display size is the same, the notch is getting smaller on the iPhone 13 series by 33 per cent. Leaked iPhone 13 render images revealed that the earpiece has been moved to the top bezel for making more space. Apple still has the Face ID sensors on the iPhone 13.

On the back, the camera bump is said to be bigger than that of the iPhone 12 Pro. It is suspected that Apple could pack a bigger sensor in iPhone 13 Pro models, which may result in a larger camera module. It will house three camera sensors with the LED flash and the LiDAR sensor. A report earlier claimed that all four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, reported the upgraded ultrawide camera would only be found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.