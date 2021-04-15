Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro design: Leaks suggest minor improvements over iPhone 12

Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 13 design renders have been leaked. As per the leaked design renders, Apple is making minor improvements in the iPhone 13 to visually differentiate it from the iPhone 12. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro design renders have leaked as well. Apple is expected to host the iPhone 13 launch event in September 2020. While we are months away from the September Apple Event, the leaked render images give us an idea about some of the iPhone 13 specifications.

Apple iPhone 13 design renders

The iPhone 13 renders leaked by MySmartPrice reveal that some changes have been made in the camera module design. The iPhone 13 camera sensors are placed diagonally. The square-shaped camera module still has four cutouts, two of which are for the LED Flash and the microphone.

On the front, the notch is smaller. Previous reports have indicated that Apple will finally make the notch smaller on the iPhone 13 series. The earpiece has been moved to the top bezel for making more space. Apple still has the Face ID sensors on the iPhone 13.

The device measures 146.7×71.5×7.6mm. It still has the lightning port at the bottom edge. The Power button is on the right edge, whereas the volume keys are on the left.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro renders

The iPhone 13 Pro design renders were leaked by 91Mobiles. Much like the iPhone 13, the notch will get smaller on the Pro model. On the back, the camera bump is said to be bigger than the iPhone 12 Pro. It is being suspected that Apple could pack a bigger sensor in the iPhone 13 Pro models, which is resulting in a bigger camera module. It will house three camera sensors with the LED flash and the LiDAR sensor.

Both models will come with a 6.1-inch display. The Pro model will measure 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.6 mm

The Pro model is said to feature an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display. will finally catch up with Android flagship smartphones by launching the iPhone 13 series with a 120Hz ProMotion Display.