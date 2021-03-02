Apple iPhone 13 launch, leaks, specifications, and everything you need to know

Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 13 launch date is months away. However, details of the upcoming 2021 iPhone models dubbed as the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, have leaked. The rumour mill has been churning out leaks, giving us a whole lot of detail about the Apple iPhone 13 specifications and features. When is iPhone 13 launching, iPhone 13 specifications and other questions have been answered below.

Apple iPhone 13 series: Everything you need to know

Apple iPhone 13 models

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 13 models as a successor to the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. These include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple is said to be working on improving the camera performance of the upcoming model along with the display and performance.

Apple iPhone 13 launch

An Apple Event for the iPhone launch is typically hosted in September. If things continue to be on track, the Apple iPhone 13 launch event could be hosted in September 2021. The exact launch date remains unknown.

Apple iPhone 13 Design and Display

Apple will launch the iPhone 13 series with the same display size as the iPhone 12 models, according to leaked reports. This means that the iPhone 13 mini will come with a 5.4-inch display, whereas the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max will sport a massive 6.7-inch screen. The standard iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with a 6.1-inch display.

The four models will continue to come with an OLED panel. The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max models will use LTPO display tech found on the Apple Watch Series 6. LTPO display supports dynamic refresh rate. Depending on how Apple plans to implement it, the refresh rate on Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max could switch between 60Hz and 120Hz.

Another display feature coming to the iPhone 13 Pro series is Always-on. It will show the clock and battery charging details all the time. Notifications will be displayed using bars and icons.

We do not expect a major change in design as the iPhone 12 series got a refresh in 2020. While the design will remain identical, the notch is said to get smaller. The Pro models are also set to get a slight design tweak. The video mentions that the iPhone 13 Pro models will get a refined matte rear panel with a textured finish. This will aid in better grip and in-hand feel.

Apple iPhone 13 camera

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max camera is set to get some major upgrades. The iPhone 13 camera is also tipped to feature an improved 5P ultrawide sensor. A Barclays report claimed that all four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, had reported the upgraded ultrawide camera will only be found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The LiDAR sensor will still be available only on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Portrait video and Astrophotography mode are also making their way to the iPhone 13 Pro models. The iPhone 13 camera will switch to astrophotography mode when it is pointed towards the sky and spots the moon or stars.

Performance and Software

The four iPhone 13 models will come with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. There is no word on the performance figures but we can expect some boost in CPU and GPU of the A14 Bionic.

Like every year, the iPhone 13 will boot on the latest iOS software. Apple is expected to unveil iOS 15 later this year at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2021.

There is no word on the increase in RAM. Currently, the Pro models come with 6GB RAM whereas the non-Pro models pack 4GB storage. The upcoming iPhone is also rumoured to pack up to 1TB of internal memory. This is double the highest Pro storage capacity today (512GB).

Battery-wise, the iPhone 13 will get a bigger battery compared to the iPhone 12. This will result in some addition to the weight. Apple is likely to continue using its Lightning Port on the iPhone 13 instead of the much-requested USB Type-C port.