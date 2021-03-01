Apple's iPhone 13 may have 1TB storage: Report

Apple iPhone 12 Pro – The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max come with not one but two innovations. The first one is that it brings a LiDar scanner – the scanner uses laser to detect depth allowing the phone to create a depth map of the surrounding area. This means that with this scanner, the iPhone gets a massive jump in Augmented reality and photography. The second innovation is the new MagSafe charger that snaps onto place using magnets. This could pave the iPhone's future, getting rid of the ports on the device and moving to magnetic charging.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, Apple's next iteration of its popular smartphone, iPhone 13 may feature up to 1TB of storage.

That is not to say the iPhone 12 is a slouch when it comes to storage, the current iteration features a variant with 512GB storage which is already pretty overkill for a phone. Apple, if the reports are to be believed, is ready to kick things up a notch with 13.

9To5Mac relays this report quoting analysts at Wedbush securities - a privately held investment firm based in Los Angeles.

In a note to investors which MacRumours managed to get their hands on, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says that, "From a spec perspective, we have increased confidence that iPhone 13 will have a 1 terabyte storage option which is double from the highest Pro storage capacity today (512GB) and will also include a number of enhancements with Lidar across all iPhone 13 models."

There are also reports that Apple is going to extend the LiDAR capabilities of the iPhone across the entire range rather than limiting it to the Pro and Pro Max models as it currently does with the iPhone 12.

Apple is also set to return to its September launch cycle with the iPhone 13. Interestingly, despite the poor performance of the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 13 is still expected to announced.