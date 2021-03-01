English
Woman orders Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, gets Apple-flavoured yogurt instead

While we have heard of similar instances where people have received a soap or wooden planks inside a smartphone box for orders placed via e-commerce websites, the catch here is that the order was placed on Apple's website

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max offers the best that Apple could pack in its 2020 flagship. The phone comes with a triple-camera setup, a 6.7-inch display, and Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. Imagine ordering an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max with all that hardware and getting an Apple-flavoured yogurt drink instead. That is what a woman in China had to go through when she placed an order for an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

A Weibo post claimed that Liu, the woman, paid $1,500 to buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Instead of getting the top-end 2020 Apple iPhone, the woman received a flavoured yogurt drink.

We have heard of similar instances where people have received a soap or wooden planks inside a smartphone box for orders placed via e-commerce websites. However, what is notable (and shocking) in Liu’s case is that she ordered it from Apple’s website, reported Global Times. The woman said that she found the yogurt drink in her residence’s mail that was delivered by Apple’s official delivery partner Express Mail Service.

Also read: Apple iPhone 12 review

The report states that Express Mail Service has appointed a special team to look into the matter. Apple has also stated that the issue will be resolved soon.

Apple iPhone 12 series is currently on sale in India. Users can purchase the Apple iPhone 12 (review), iPhone 12 mini (Review), and the two iPhone 12 models directly from Apple India Online Store, e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon, or offline retail stores. 
TAGS: #Apple #Apple iPhone 12 #iPhone 12 #smartphones
first published: Mar 1, 2021 12:21 pm

