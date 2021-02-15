Apple iPhone 13 Pro models to feature Always-On display, 120Hz refresh rate, and improved camera

Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 13 launch is scheduled for September 2021. While we are months away from the official iPhone 13 series launch, specifications of the upcoming smartphones have leaked. A new report has leaked some key Apple iPhone 13 specifications and design details. The premium iPhone 13 models will come with an always-on display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple will bring the ProMotion display tech from the iPad Pro to the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. As per the leaked information from EverythingApple Pro and Max Weinbach, the iPhone 13 Pro models will use LTPO display tech found on the Apple Watch Series 6. LTPO display supports dynamic refresh rate. Depending on how Apple plans to implement it, the refresh rate on Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max could switch between 60Hz and 120Hz.

Another display feature coming to the iPhone 13 Pro series is Always-on. It will show the clock and battery charging details all the time. Notifications will be displayed using bars and icons.

The Pro models are also set to get a slight design tweak. The video mentions that the iPhone 13 Pro models will get a refined matte rear panel with a textured finish. This will aid in better grip and in-hand feel.

The iPhone 13 camera is also tipped to feature an improved 5P ultrawide sensor.

A Barclays report claimed that all four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, had reported the upgraded ultrawide camera will only be found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Portrait video and Astrophotography mode are also making their way to the iPhone 13 Pro models. The iPhone 13 camera will switch to astrophotography mode when it is pointed towards the sky and spots the moon or stars.



