Apple iPhone 13 models to get improved ultrawide camera for better lowlight performance

Apple iPhone 13 camera is said to get a major upgrade. The next-generation iPhone is months away from its official launch as multiple rumours surface online. A new report now claims that all four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture.

The new development on the iPhone 13 model from Macrumors, citing an investor note from Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O’Malley. A similar claim was made by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, Kuo had stated that the upgraded ultrawide camera will only be found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The current generation of iPhone 12 models come with a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide sensor. A wider f/1.8 aperture would mean more light would pass through the lens. This would significantly aid in improved low-light performance.

The report further claims that the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s 65mm f/2.2 telephoto camera will expand to the iPhone 13 Pro model.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 13 models as a successor to the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The four new iPhone 13 models will come with the same screen size as the iPhone 12 models. While the design will remain identical, the notch is said to get smaller.

The premium iPhone 13 models will come with a 120Hz low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED display. The display tech is power-efficient as it turns off individual pixels, thus saving battery life. Apple already uses the tech for the Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 5.

Rumours are rife that Apple might include an in-display fingerprint scanner in the iPhone 13 models. It will likely give users the option to choose between Face ID or Touch ID on the next-gen iPhones.