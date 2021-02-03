MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple iPhone 13 models to get improved ultrawide camera for better lowlight performance

The current generation of iPhone 12 models come with a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide sensor.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

Apple iPhone 13 camera is said to get a major upgrade. The next-generation iPhone is months away from its official launch as multiple rumours surface online. A new report now claims that all four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera  lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture.

The new development on the iPhone 13 model from Macrumors, citing an investor note from Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O’Malley. A similar claim was made by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, Kuo had stated that the upgraded ultrawide camera will only be found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The current generation of iPhone 12 models come with a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide sensor. A wider f/1.8 aperture would mean more light would pass through the lens. This would significantly aid in improved low-light performance.

The report further claims that the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s 65mm f/2.2 telephoto camera will expand to the iPhone 13 Pro model.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 13 models as a successor to the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The four new iPhone 13 models will come with the same screen size as the iPhone 12 models. While the design will remain identical, the notch is said to get smaller.

Close

Related stories

The premium iPhone 13 models will come with a 120Hz low-temperature polycrystalline oxide  (LTPO) OLED display. The display tech is power-efficient as it turns off individual pixels, thus saving battery life. Apple already uses the tech for the Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 5.

Rumours are rife that Apple might include an in-display fingerprint scanner in the iPhone 13 models. It will likely give users the option to choose between Face ID or Touch ID on the next-gen iPhones. 

The Cupertino-based US tech giant is tipped to host the iPhone 13 launch in September 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #iPhone 13 #smartphones
first published: Feb 3, 2021 09:09 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.