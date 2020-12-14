Apple iPhone 13 launch tipped, won't face production delays like iPhone 12: Analyst Kuo

Apple had to delay the iPhone 12 launch event earlier in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted the supply chain and engineering process. As things are getting back on track, the Cupertino-based US tech giant is tipped to host the iPhone 13 launch in September 2021.

The news of the regular launch schedule of the iPhone 13 models comes from 9to5Mac, citing an investor note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Apple analyst stated that the mass production schedule of the iPhone 13 will be the same as for previous iPhone models before the iPhone 12. This suggests that the iPhone 13 launch event could be hosted in September 2021 without any delay.

In 2020, Apple had to take the hit in the iPhone 12 production as its supply chain struggled to keep the factories running due to the coronavirus-led lockdown in several countries. It further led to a staggered launch of the iPhone 12 series, with the Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro being available in October. The iPhone 12 mini (Review) and iPhone 12 Pro Max went on sale at a later date in November.

Kuo had earlier said that iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro demand is higher than expected. The two models were launched at a starting price of $1,099, and $999, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900.

The demand for the other two iPhone 12 models, namely the Apple iPhone 12 (Review), and iPhone 12 mini (Review), is not as high as expected. However, Kuo states that the overall sales of the iPhone 12 series are going strong and with the growing demand, Apple is expected to have a good holiday season.