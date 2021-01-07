MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro to come with Samsung-made 120Hz LTPO display

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will launch with a 60Hz refresh rate, according to leaked information.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

Apple iPhone 13 rumours have starting picking pace. A new report details down some of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro specifications. The premium iPhone 13 models will come with a 120Hz low-temperature polycrystalline oxide  (LTPO) OLED display.

Samsung will supply the 120Hz LPTO OLED panels for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to TheElec. The use of LTPO display will allow Apple to include a 120Hz refresh rate display on the upcoming iPhone models. The display tech is power-efficient as it turns off individual pixels, thus saving battery life. Apple already uses the tech for the Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 5.

Apple held back on including a 120Hz display on the iPhone 12 models. The company, as per reports, was contemplating to choose between 5G and a high refresh rate screen as both technologies consume significant battery. Apple finally went ahead with 5G over a high refresh rate screen on the iPhone 12 series.

LTPO display supports dynamic refresh rate. Depending on how Apple plans to implement it, the refresh rate on Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max could switch between 60Hz and 120Hz.

The report mentions that only the Pro models will use the Samsung LTPO OLED displays. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will launch with a 60Hz refresh rate. Apple will use the LPTO panels from LG and Samsung for the iPhone 14, wherein all four models are tipped to get a high refresh rate OLED display.

Close

Related stories

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and the two iPhone 12 Pro models come with a standard 60Hz OLED display.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Apple iPhone 13 #iPhone 13 #smartphones
first published: Jan 7, 2021 11:03 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.