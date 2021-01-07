Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro to come with Samsung-made 120Hz LTPO display

Apple iPhone 13 rumours have starting picking pace. A new report details down some of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro specifications. The premium iPhone 13 models will come with a 120Hz low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED display.

Samsung will supply the 120Hz LPTO OLED panels for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to TheElec. The use of LTPO display will allow Apple to include a 120Hz refresh rate display on the upcoming iPhone models. The display tech is power-efficient as it turns off individual pixels, thus saving battery life. Apple already uses the tech for the Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 5.

Apple held back on including a 120Hz display on the iPhone 12 models. The company, as per reports, was contemplating to choose between 5G and a high refresh rate screen as both technologies consume significant battery. Apple finally went ahead with 5G over a high refresh rate screen on the iPhone 12 series.

LTPO display supports dynamic refresh rate. Depending on how Apple plans to implement it, the refresh rate on Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max could switch between 60Hz and 120Hz.

The report mentions that only the Pro models will use the Samsung LTPO OLED displays. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will launch with a 60Hz refresh rate. Apple will use the LPTO panels from LG and Samsung for the iPhone 14, wherein all four models are tipped to get a high refresh rate OLED display.