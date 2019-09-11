Apple Launch Event: Apple Watch Series 5 unveiled with an always-on display

Apple has launched the Watch Series 5 alongside the iPhone 11 at the September Apple launch event. The Series 5 Watch shares the same design as the Watch Series 4 but gets upgraded internals. Apple has also launched the Watch Series 5 in multiple case options.

The Watch Series 5 features the same 40mm and 44mm case as the Watch Series 4. It features ceramic and sapphire glass black finish at the back. Like older Watch Series, the Watch Series 5 continues to feature a digital crown.

A highlight feature of the Watch Series 5 is an always-on LTPO OLED display. The display tech has a dynamic refresh rate between 60Hz and 1Hz with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Apple Watch Series 5 with 40mm case has a 324 x 394 resolution, whereas the 44mm case has a 368 x 448 resolution.

This is the first Apple Watch which features an always-on display, allowing users to check the time without the need to raise their wrist.

Under the hood, Series 5 features a dual-core S5 processor. Apple claims that the new chip is two times faster than the S3 processor. S5 chip also provides wireless connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 5 comes with features like electrocardiogram (ECG) , support for international emergency calling across 150 countries without an iPhone, fall detection, etc. The smartwatch houses an electrical heart rate monitoring sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, barometer, altimeter, etc.

Apple claims that the Watch Series 5 can deliver up to 18 hours on battery life on a single charge. The Apple Watch Series 5 is made using 100 percent recycled aluminium. Apple is also offering a Titanium case for the Apple Watch Series 5. It would boot on WatchOS 6 out of the box.

Apple Watch Series 5 starts at Rs 40,900 for the GPS model, whereas the GPS + Cellular variant starts at Rs 49,900. Apple Watch Series 5 goes on sale starting September 27 in India.