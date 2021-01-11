Apple iPhone 13 series to sport iPhone 12 design with smaller notch

Apple iPhone 13 specifications and leaks have started surfacing online. A new report claims that the iPhone 13 series will sport an identical design as the iPhone 12 series. However, the notch will get smaller. The report also gives details on the iPhone 13 camera system.

Apple iPhone 13 is months away from its official launch. Like every year, the internet is expected to be flooded with several leaks around the iPhone 13 specifications, price speculations and other details. A new Mac Otakara report, citing the Chinese supply chain, claims that the iPhone 13 models will sport the same design as the iPhone 12 series. This means we can expect a boxy design with flat edges. However, the upcoming 2021 iPhone models will be 0.26mm thicker. The notch is also set to shrunk, courtesy of a change in position of the top receiver.

The report further mentions that iPhone 13 camera unit is expected to increase in size by 0.9mm. Apple will also opt for a design that “covers the entire camera unit with sapphire glass.” It also states that the iPhone 13 might come with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch four new iPhone 13 models as the successor to the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Kuo mentions that the iPhone 13 series will sport the same sizes as the 2020 iPhone 12 models. This means that the iPhone 13 mini is likely to sport a 5.4-inch screen, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch display. The other two models, namely the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 Pro, are likely to feature a 6.1-inch display.

The premium iPhone 13 models will come with a 120Hz low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED display. The display tech is power-efficient as it turns off individual pixels, thus saving battery life. Apple already uses the tech for the Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 5.

Moving on to the camera, the report suggests that the ultra-wide camera on the two high-end models, namely the iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will get significant upgrades. Kuo claims that Apple will launch the premium models with an f/1.8, 6P ultra-wide lens with autofocus. The current iPhone 12 lineup comes with a 12MP f/2.4 5P ultrawide camera with a fixed focus.