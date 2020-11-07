Apple iPhone 13 leaks surface online days after iPhone 12 sale begins

Apple iPhone 12 models recently went on sale in India and other parts of the world. It has been less than a month since the iPhone 12 launch and reports of iPhone 13 have surfaced online.

According to MacRumors, citing a research note from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch four new iPhone 13 models as the successor to the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The research note also reveals some major upgrades in the iPhone 13 camera unit.

Kuo mentions that the iPhone 13 series will sport the same sizes as the 2020 iPhone 12 models. This means that the iPhone 13 mini is likely to sport a 5.4-inch screen, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch display. The other two models, namely the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 Pro, are likely to feature a 6.1-inch display. There is no word on the inclusion of 120Hz refresh rate support on the iPhone 13 at the time of writing this.

Moving on to the camera, the report suggests that the ultra-wide camera on the two high-end models, namely the iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will get significant upgrades. Kuo claims that Apple will launch the premium models with an f/1.8, 6P ultra-wide lens with autofocus. The current iPhone 12 lineup comes with a 12MP f/2.4 5P ultrawide camera with a fixed focus.

Kuo also predicts that all the 2022 iPhones, which are likely to be called the iPhone 14 series, will come equipped with the same improved Ultra-Wide camera with f/1.8, 6P and autofocus.

The iPhone 13 models will see an increase in year-on-year sales due to factors like a more robust 5G infrastructure in 2H21, a return to the traditional September timeframe for ‌iPhone‌ mass production and sale, and the camera improvements.