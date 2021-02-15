Apple iPad Pro 2021 launch tipped alongside AirTags in March

Apple iPad Pro launch is tipped for March. The new iPad Pro models are likely to launch in two sizes. Apple will also launch the much-rumoured AirTags in March, according to tipster Jon Prosser.

The AirTags have been rumoured to launch since a very long time. AirTags is Apple’s version of Bluetooth tags that could be used to track the attached item using your iPhone. There are multiple similar products available from other brands, but Apple’s AirTags are expected to redefine the category using UWB (ultra-wideband) technology found on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and the Pro models. Prosser had previously claimed that the tracker device will launch in November, followed by another December release date. The AirTags launch is now tipped for March 2021.

Regarding the iPad, Prosser claims that the Pro models will get a refresh in March 2021. Apple could launch two iPad Pro devices.

CAD renders of the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch models had leaked earlier this year. The two iPad Pro models look quite similar to their predecessors. Starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro 2021, the tablet will sport the same design as the iPad Pro 2020.

It will have a slate-like form factor and a square-shaped camera setup. The camera module will house a dual-camera setup with space for an additional sensor and the LED flash. Details about the three sensors are unknown but we can expect it to house a 12MP primary camera and a LiDAR sensor alongside the 8MP ultrawide camera.

At the front, the 11-inch display will be surrounded by narrow bezels like the iPad Pro 2020. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 will house the Face ID sensors above the display. There is no word on the inclusion of Touch ID inside the power button like the Apple iPad Air 2020.

The bigger iPad Pro will also have a quad-speaker system. It will sport a dual-camera setup at the back with the LED flash and LiDAR sensor. Apple is also tipped to undertake the transition to mini LED display for the iPad Pro.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro launching in Q1 2021 could be the first iPad to come with a mini LED display. Mini-LED displays offer better wide colour gamut performance with high contrast and HDR. The new displays would also support local dimming, which will dim the backlight behind the screen’s area that is displaying black, keeping the other parts bright.