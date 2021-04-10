Apple iPhone 13 specifications likely to include these features found in Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro

Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 13 launch is likely to take place in September 2021. As we get closer to the launch date, more and more Apple iPhone 13 specifications and leaks have started floating on the internet. The latest set of information gives us more details on the iPhone 13 Pro series display specifications

Apple will finally catch up with Android flagship smartphones by launching the iPhone 13 series with a 120Hz ProMotion Display. According to MacRumors, citing a DigiTimes report, Apple will use an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Samsung and LG Display will be the key suppliers for this LTPO OLED panel. The vanilla iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will come with a 60Hz refresh rate display.

A leaked image of the iPhone 13 front glass suggests that the notch will be getting smaller. These are likely to be the glass panels of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are rumoured to have the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 12 (review), whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 13 mini will retain the iPhone 12 mini (review) display size of 5.4-inch. To make the notch smaller, the earpiece has been moved above the top bezel.

This would be the first time the iPhone’s notch is getting smaller after it was first introduced on the iPhone X. Apple is rumoured to shift to a hole-punch design in some 2022 iPhone models, similar to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review). Apple is likely to introduce an in-display fingerprint scanner as an alternative to Face ID.