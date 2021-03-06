2022 Apple iPhone to replace notch with hole-punch display: Report

Apple iPhone 13 rumours have been surfacing on the web for quite some time. We are still a few months away from the iPhone 13 launch date. However, details about the iPhone 14 have surfaced online. A new report claims that Apple will ditch the notch and launch the 2022 iPhone with a hole-punch display.

The claim comes from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He believes that some of the 2022 Apple iPhone models will abandon the notch and come with a hole-punch cutout that we see on most Android smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review), OnePlus 8T (Review), etc.

The analyst speculates that only the Pro models will come with a hole-punch display. However, if the production yields are good enough, all iPhone 14 models will come with a hole-punch display. It is unknown if Apple will kill the Face ID tech that is housed inside the notch or will it find some other solution to retain the sensors.

Kuo further reiterated that Apple could launch an iPhone with the under-display Touch ID in at least one high-end iPhone in 2023. If the development goes smoothly, this high-end 2023 iPhone will also feature a periscope telephoto camera and a fullscreen display without a notch or any hole.

Apple may also launch a new lower-end iPhone with around a 6-inch LCD screen, Face ID, and a price tag below $600 in the first half of 2023 to replace the iPhone 11, according to Kuo.