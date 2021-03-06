English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

2022 Apple iPhone to replace notch with hole-punch display: Report

Apple could launch an iPhone with the under-display Touch ID in at least one high-end iPhone in 2023.

Moneycontrol News
March 06, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

Apple iPhone 13 rumours have been surfacing on the web for quite some time. We are still a few months away from the iPhone 13 launch date. However, details about the iPhone 14 have surfaced online. A new report claims that Apple will ditch the notch and launch the 2022 iPhone with a hole-punch display.

The claim comes from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He believes that some of the 2022 Apple iPhone models will abandon the notch and come with a hole-punch cutout that we see on most Android smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review), OnePlus 8T (Review), etc.

The analyst speculates that only the Pro models will come with a hole-punch display. However, if the production yields are good enough, all iPhone 14 models will come with a hole-punch display. It is unknown if Apple will kill the Face ID tech that is housed inside the notch or will it find some other solution to retain the sensors.

Kuo further reiterated that Apple could launch an iPhone with the under-display Touch ID in at least one high-end iPhone in 2023. If the development goes smoothly, this high-end 2023 iPhone will also feature a periscope telephoto camera and a fullscreen display without a notch or any hole.

Apple may also launch a new lower-end iPhone with around a 6-inch LCD screen, Face ID, and a price tag below $600 in the first half of 2023 to replace the iPhone 11, according to Kuo.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Apple iPhone #smartphones
first published: Mar 6, 2021 09:40 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.