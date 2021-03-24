Apple iPhone 13 front glass panel leaks show smaller notch compared to iPhone 12

Apple is rumoured to shift to a hole-punch design in some 2022 iPhone models

Apple iPhone 13 launch is months away. However, that is not stopping the rumour mill to churn out new iPhone 13 leaks. The latest development includes details about the notch, which is rumoured to get smaller. A leaked image of the iPhone 13 front glass suggests that the notch will be getting smaller.

The report by MacRumors shows three different iPhone 13 front glass panels. These are likely to be the glass panels of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are rumoured to have the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 12 (review), whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 13 mini will retain the iPhone 12 mini (review) display size of 5.4-inch. To make the notch smaller, the earpiece has been moved above the top bezel.

This would be the first time the iPhone’s notch is getting smaller after it was first introduced on the iPhone X. Apple is rumoured to shift to a hole-punch design in some 2022 iPhone models, similar to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review). Apple is likely to introduce an in-display fingerprint scanner as an alternative to Face ID.

Previously, a Mac Otakara report, citing the Chinese supply chain, claimed that the iPhone 13 models will sport the same design as the iPhone 12 series. This means we can expect a boxy design with flat edges. However, the upcoming 2021 iPhone models will be 0.26mm thicker. The notch is also set to shrink, courtesy of a change in position of the top receiver.