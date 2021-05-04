Apple iPhone 13 update: Pro models to feature 120Hz LTPO OLED display made by Samsung

Apple will be slightly late to the refresh rate party as its Android competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, OnePlus 9 series, already feature 120Hz displays.

Apple iPhone 13 launch is a few months away. The company will first host the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2021 on June 7 to unveil iOS 15 that will be released with the iPhone 13 series. The rumour mill continues to churn out more details of the iPhone 13 models ahead of the official launch event. The latest development is around the iPhone 13 display panels.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro models will feature Samsung-made 120Hz OLED displays, according to Korea’s The Elec. The report states that the high-end iPhones, namely the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will feature a Radio Frequency Printed Circuit Board (RFPCB) and come with an LTPO OLED display for the 120Hz refresh rate. Apple will be slightly late to the refresh rate party as its Android competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review), Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, OnePlus 9 (Review) series, already feature 120Hz displays.

The report further states that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will feature Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCB). RFPCB is both rigid and can be folded, which allows for more convenient product designs and faster transmission of electric signals.

The iPhone 13 Pro and vanilla iPhone 13 are tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch screen. There is also a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini rumoured to launch alongside. The display size is the same as the current generation iPhone 12 models, namely iPhone 12 (review), iPhone 12 mini (review), iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

While the display size is the same, the notch is getting smaller on the iPhone 13 series by 33 percent. Leaked iPhone 13 render images revealed that the earpiece has been moved to the top bezel for making more space. Apple still has the Face ID sensors on the iPhone 13.

Another feature coming to the iPhone 13 Pro series is Always-on Display. It will show the clock and battery charging details all the time. Notifications will be displayed using bars and icons.

The camera module on the iPhone 13 Pro is said to be bigger than the iPhone 12 Pro. It is being suspected that Apple could pack a bigger sensor in the iPhone 13 Pro models, which is resulting in a bigger camera module. It will house three camera sensors with the LED flash and the LiDAR sensor. A Barclays report claimed that all four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, had reported the upgraded ultrawide camera will only be found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.