iPhone 13 launch date rumoured for September 14; pre-orders likely to begin three days later

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone models - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 13 series launch is scheduled for September 2021 according to rumours. The iPhone 12 maker is expected to launch four new iPhone models in 2021. A new report claims to have leaked the iPhone 13 launch date.

According to PhoneArena, citing Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, Apple will host the iPhone 13 launch event during the third week of September. The Cupertino-based US tech giant typically schedules its iPhone launch events on a Tuesday. Based on the claim made by Ives, the iPhone 13 launch date could be set for September 14.

The company is expected to announce four new iPhone models - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The analyst further claims that the 2021 iPhone models will go on sale starting September 24, with pre-orders beginning September 17.

Other details of the iPhone 13 series have leaked in the past. Apple is rumoured to introduce 120Hz OLED displays on the Pro models. Previous reports claimed the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a 120Hz OLED display. Apple is rumoured to introduce 120Hz OLED displays on the Pro models. Previous reports claimed the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a 120Hz OLED display.

While the display size is the same, the notch is getting smaller on the iPhone 13 series by 33 percent. Leaked iPhone 13 render images revealed that the earpiece has been moved to the top bezel for making more space. Apple still has the Face ID sensors on the iPhone 13. Another feature coming to the iPhone 13 Pro series is Always-on Display.

Battery details of the iPhone 13 series have also leaked. The top-end 2021 iPhone 13 Pro Max will pack a 4,352 mAh battery as opposed to the 3,687 mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro will have a 3,095 mAh battery. Lastly, the iPhone 13 mini will pack a 2,406 mAh battery, which is marginally bigger than the 2,227 mAh cell on the iPhone 12 mini (Review).

On the back, the camera bump is said to be bigger than that of the iPhone 12 Pro. It is suspected that Apple could pack a bigger sensor in iPhone 13 Pro models, which may result in a larger camera module. It will house three camera sensors with the LED flash and the LiDAR sensor.