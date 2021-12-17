A look at all the features Twitter launched in 2021

The company introduced some neat features in 2021

Twitter's safety team took it upon themselves to remind users of a few features the company recently introduced, so we thought it would be a good idea to look back at what the blue bird called Larry was up to in 2021.

Birdwatch

Twitter kicked things off with Birdwatch in January of this year. The pilot programme allowed users to flag misleading tweets, write a note for context and even allowed users to rate the quality of the note.

The pilot was launched in the US and is currently under testing.

Voice notes

In June 2020, Twitter introduced the ability to send voice tweets, which allowed users to record a 140-second message and send out as a tweet. In February 2021, Twitter expanded this functionality to allow users to send voice messages to anyone via direct messages.

4K Image uploads

Twitter rolled out an option to upload 4K images on iOS and Android. The web version already supported high-resolution 4096x4096 images but the mobile versions of the Twitter app were capped at a maximum of 2048x2048 image resolution for uploads.

Twitter Spaces

Twitter's take on a Clubhouse-like audio chat service, Spaces has gone through revisions and updates since its inception. Recently, it added an option that enabled users to hear a recording of their Spaces session.

Images no longer cropped

Twitter has now rolled out larger preview images for tweets after the way it cropped images ran into criticism. The platform will no longer crop image previews, allowing you a full look at the image in the composer before you send out the tweet.

Communities

Twitter is now testing a Communities feature, that allows people to band together in a group, where they can talk about topics that appeal to one another.

Super Follows

The feature allows users to follow their favourite content creators on the platform, by subscribing to them for a monthly cost. Twitter is currently testing this with a small number of creators in the US.

Twitter Blue

Twitter's very own subscription service that allows paying users access to exclusive features like undoing tweets or access to folders that you can organise your conversations in. Blue will cost Rs 269 per month in India, when it launches.

Ticketed Spaces

Ticketed Spaces allows creators to earn money by hosting live-audio sessions on Spaces. Creators can sell "tickets" for a Space they will host in the future, and interested listeners can reserve a spot in the discussion by buying a ticket.

Using AI to detect potentially harmful language

Twitter will now use AI smarts to figure out if what you are about to tweet contains any strong language. If the AI detects any words that might potentially flare up an argument, it will ask you to reconsider.

Combating misinformation

Twitter will now clearly label tweets that are controversial or misleading by tagging them and providing context as to why the tweet could be misleading.

Choosing who you can reply to your tweets

You can choose who gets to respond to a tweet that you are about to make, by limiting to people who follow you or you follow them or by only allowing people you mention in the tweet to respond.

Safety Mode

Twitter is currently testing a new safety mode with selected individuals. When enabled, Safety Mode will work to reduce the visibility of harmful comments displayed to an individual. It will also auto-block users that respond to your tweets using strong language or remarks.

This will also work on people who repeatedly butt in on a conversation. Currently, the feature is being tested with a handful of users on iOS and Android.