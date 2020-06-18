App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 07:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

You can now tweet using your voice: Here is how

Users who currently are not part of the testing will be able to see, hear and reply to voice tweets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twitter has begun testing a new ‘voice tweets’ feature for a limited group of iOS users. The new feature, as the name suggests, will let Twitter users record and attach voice snippets to their tweets.

Voice tweets are Twitter’s new experiment to add a more human touch to conversations on Twitter.

“Over the years, photos, videos, gifs, and extra characters have allowed you to add your own flair and personality to your conversations. But sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice,” Twitter said in its blog post.

Tweeting with your voice is not too different from tweeting with text.

To record a tweet with your voice,

  1. Open the tweet composer and tap on the new icon with a wavelength. You will then see your profile photo with a record button at the bottom.

  2. Tap on the record button to record your voice. You can record a voice tweet for up to 140 seconds. If you have more to say, the composer will automatically create a thread as you continue talking.

  3. Tap ‘Done’ to end the recording and go back to the composer screen to tweet.


Voice tweets will appear on the timeline alongside other tweets. Twitter has confirmed that the feature will be available for all iOS users in the coming weeks. Users who currently are not part of the testing will be able to see, hear and reply to voice tweets.

There is no word on when the feature will come to Android.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 07:03 am

tags #Twitter

