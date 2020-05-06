Twitter will let iOS users revise tweets with 'harmful language'

Twitter has announced a new experimental feature wherein it would allow users to revise a tweet if it contains any ‘language that could be harmful’. The microblogging website is currently testing the moderation tool on iOS.



When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

When a user hits ‘send’ on a reply that includes harmful or offensive words, Twitter would prompt the user with a popup message asking them if they would want to revise the language used in the tweet before it gets published. The user can then either revise the language or post it anyway.

This feature is similar to what Facebook offers on Instagram wherein the app warns users about captions on a photo or video that may be considered offensive and gives them a chance to pause and reconsider their words before posting. The feature, called Caption Warning, is an extension to another available feature where users were notified before posting comments that may be considered offensive.

It is not known how Twitter will label a tweet as harmful language, but the company does list out guidelines in its hateful conduct policy and rules on public safety on its platform.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The moderation feature is currently limited to a few iOS users on an experimental basis. It is currently unknown if the feature will be expanded to Android users for further testing.