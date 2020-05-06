App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter will let iOS users revise tweets with 'harmful language'

The moderation feature is currently limited to a few iOS users on an experimental basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twitter has announced a new experimental feature wherein it would allow users to revise a tweet if it contains any ‘language that could be harmful’. The microblogging website is currently testing the moderation tool on iOS.

When a user hits ‘send’ on a reply that includes harmful or offensive words, Twitter would prompt the user with a popup message asking them if they would want to revise the language used in the tweet before it gets published. The user can then either revise the language or post it anyway.

This feature is similar to what Facebook offers on Instagram wherein the app warns users about captions on a photo or video that may be considered offensive and gives them a chance to pause and reconsider their words before posting. The feature, called Caption Warning, is an extension to another available feature where users were notified before posting comments that may be considered offensive.

It is not known how Twitter will label a tweet as harmful language, but the company does list out guidelines in its hateful conduct policy and rules on public safety on its platform.

The moderation feature is currently limited to a few iOS users on an experimental basis. It is currently unknown if the feature will be expanded to Android users for further testing.


First Published on May 6, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Twitter

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.