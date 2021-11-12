Twitter web users now get larger image previews

Twitter has been introducing features at a steady drip over the past year

After some criticism over the way Twitter cropped images in tweet previews, the company tested and rolled out larger previews for iOS and Android, earlier this year. Now, it has extended the same functionality to the web version of the platform.

The criticism stemmed from the AI Crop tool that Twitter uses. Turns out, the algorithm turned out to be biased against certain body types and skin colours.



Now Twitter will no longer crop images in previews on the web. They will display in full and what you see, is what you will get. Twitter cropped images before to make them fit on the timeline and make it easier for people to scroll through content.

The auto image cropping besides being biased, also turned out to be a problem for professionals like photographers, who ideally want full control over how an image is presented.

This is now available on web!

Pic looking good in the Tweet composer? That’s how it will look on the timeline. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 10, 2021