Twitter web users now get larger image previews

The feature was first rolled out on iOS and Android earlier in the year

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
Twitter has been introducing features at a steady drip over the past year

Twitter has been introducing features at a steady drip over the past year


After some criticism over the way Twitter cropped images in tweet previews, the company tested and rolled out larger previews for iOS and Android, earlier this year. Now, it has extended the same functionality to the web version of the platform.

The criticism stemmed from the AI Crop tool that Twitter uses. Turns out, the algorithm turned out to be biased against certain body types and skin colours.

Now Twitter will no longer crop images in previews on the web. They will display in full and what you see, is what you will get. Twitter cropped images before to make them fit on the timeline and make it easier for people to scroll through content.

The auto image cropping besides being biased, also turned out to be a problem for professionals like photographers, who ideally want full control over how an image is presented.

Twitter has been introducing new features at steady drip over the past year. Recently, it announced that its audio chat suite, Spaces, no longer required you to be signed in to your account if you just want to listen.

The subscription based service, Twitter Blue, was also rolled out in New Zealand and the US, with prices starting at $2.99 per month.

