You can now listen to Twitter Spaces without an account

Anyone can now listen to Spaces using a link shared by the hosts.

Moneycontrol News
November 06, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
However, you won't be able to participate without one


Twitter no longer needs you to create an account to listen to Spaces. The social media platform's clubhouse competitor recently opened up audio chat rooms to everyone on iOS and Android.

Now it has made it even easier for people to join Spaces, if they just want to listen in. A host of a Space can share direct links to their chat rooms with others and you can peek in to see what the discussion is about using the web app through a browser. To participate, you will need to sign in or create an account.

Twitter has been adding a lot of functionality to flush out the Space experience. The latest of which was an option for hosts to record their Spaces audio sessions. The host will get access to the recordings for the next 30 days. For now, the feature is limited to iOS users, with Android support coming soon.

The audio chat room market has been booming, with social media platforms all stepping in to challenge Clubhouse. Facebook has announced its offering called Facebook Hotline, Spotify has Greenroom, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is working on one, organisational communications platform Slack has also announced its interest, Discord recently launched Stage Channels and Reddit has also thrown its hat in the ring.

However, Clubhouse isn't slowing down and recently announced that India had become its largest Android market with more than a million users.

