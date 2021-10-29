Twitter gives hosts the ability to record and share Spaces on iOS; feature coming to Android soon

Twitter launched Spaces earlier this year to rival Clubhouse. The audio chatroom feature is today getting an update wherein users can record Spaces and share them with others. The feature is currently being tested with select iOS users.

Twitter Spaces’ official account announced that some hosts on the Twitter for iPhone app can record Spaces and share it with their audience. While the feature is currently limited to iOS users, Twitter says that it will gradually make it available for everyone.

Users who do not have the feature can still join Spaces and be a part of the conversation. “With the ability to record Spaces and share them across the platform, Hosts are able to extend the value of their work past the moment during which a Space is live and listeners have the benefit of playing it back as well as sharing it via their timelines,” Twitter said.

How to record Twitter Spaces?

To record your Twitter Spaces, you will need to tap on the toggle ‘Record Space’ at the beginning. The recording icon will be visible to all participants, indicating that the Space is being recorded. Once the Space ends, you will be able to have access to the full recording of the Space for the next 30 days. Users can choose to share the recorded Space via a Tweet.

Users can also choose to delete the recorded Spaces. Twitter, however, will keep the data file for 30-120 days to check if the recorded Space includes any harmful/ abusive content.