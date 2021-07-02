In-depth | From social audio to podcasts, tech companies rush to stay ahead of competition

People in India and abroad, particularly artists, journalists, social media influencers and celebrities, are using live audio chats to build or boost their brand and authority. Like other social platforms, such apps can also be used to create a public image.

The wide range of conversations ensures that people spend a significant amount of time on the apps. From discussions on politics to jamming sessions, there is something for everyone.

Clubhouse has become a hit in India, particularly after the launch of its Android version. Clubhouse founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth told CNBC-TV18 that the app has over two million active users in India.

The company is also likely to build a team in India, which has become its largest market.

"In the long term, we will absolutely. We recently brought in Aarthi Ramamurthy (a former Facebook executive) who heads International for Clubhouse, and she is looking at India as one of our highest priority markets,” Seth told the news channel.

One article published in The Week aptly called Clubhouse a “midnight drug” in India, since many of the most interesting and deep conversations take place at night.

Twitter Spaces, too, is gaining momentum in India, but it remains to be seen whether it can catch up with Clubhouse.

Given that Facebook has more users than Twitter in India, it will be interesting to see how the scenario changes once the former’s Live Audio Rooms are rolled out in the country.

Facebook has 320 million users in India as of January 2021, compared with Twitter’s 17.5 million, according to Statista.

For Spotify, too, India is a crucial market. In the last quarter of 2020, Spotify added 11 million monthly active users (MAUs), driven by “meaningful contributions” from the US, Mexico, Russia, and India.

In December 2020, the company even launched the Premium Mini Plan in India, which starts at Rs 7 per day and Rs 25 per week.