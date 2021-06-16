Spotify launches Greenroom to take on Clubhouse; app goes live on iOS and Android

Spotify has officially unveiled Greenroom on iOS and Android, a new app that allows platform users to host or join live audio rooms. Greenroom is a social audio app similar to Clubhouse. Users can host live conversations about a range of topics on Greenroom and even have the option to turn those conversations into podcasts.

The Greenroom app is based on existing Locker Room code. Spotify acquired the company behind Locker Room, a sports-focused audio app, earlier this year. Spotify said that Locker Room users will get an update from today to revamp the app and give it the Greenroom redesign and experience.

“Creators and fans have been asking for live formats on Spotify, and we’re excited that soon, we’ll make them available to hundreds of millions of listeners and millions of creators on our platform,” said Gustav Söderström, Chief Research & Development Officer at Spotify. “The world already turns to us for music, podcasts, and other unique audio experiences, and this new live audio experience is a powerful complement that will enhance and extend the on-demand experience we provide today.”

Locker Room users will have to get used to the new changes to the app as it previously only focused on sports content. Additionally, the app’s white-and-reddish colour scheme has been swapped out for the traditional green-and-black Spotify colour scheme as well as a new logo and font.

Users can sign up to Greenroom using their existing Spotify accounts. The signup process will also allow users to choose their interests from different topics. To help fuel the new app, Spotify is also announcing a Creator Fund. While details about the fund are scarce, a source close to the matter told The Verge that it will be used to pay users depending on engagement levels and the popularity of their rooms.