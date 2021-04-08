Facebook Hotline takes on Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces: But, there is a twist

Facebook Hotline is currently under public beta testing at the moment.

Facebook Hotline is the company’s answer to Clubhouse. The Mark Zuckerberg company was rumoured to be working on its version of Clubhouse. Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team has developed a new product called Hotline, which although borrows a few features from Clubhouse but includes many improvements.

Facebook Hotline is currently under public beta testing at the moment. Unlike Clubhouse, which is an audio-only social network, Hotline lets users turn on their camera for video. It also has an option wherein the host can take questions from listeners via text. The audience can also upvote to mark the questions they want the answers to. Moreover, the hosts can invite audience members to join the conversation - much like Clubhouse. However, unlike Clubhouse, Hotline events can be recorded. At the end of the session, the host will receive two recordings - one in mp3, the other in mp4 format - which they can upload on other platforms like YouTube or Facebook.

According to TechCrunch, the first guest to try Facebook Hotline was real estate investor Nick Huber. The project is being led by Erik Hazzard. It is currently free for users. There is no room limit on the number of users who can join the event. Users can sign in via Twitter and verify their identity via SMS.

Unfortunately, Hotline is currently not live in India.