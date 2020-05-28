Facebook's new app Collab is its another attempt to take on TikTok

Facebook could soon publicly launch a TikTok-competitor called Collab. The company’s experimental app division launched the new collaborative music-making app, which is currently available on an invite-only basis on iOS.

Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) division, in its blog post, said that Collab aims at bringing together creators and fans to create, watch, and mix and match original videos, starting with music.

Collabs are three independent videos that play in sync. Users can create their own arrangement by adding in their own recordings or by swiping and discovering an arrangement to complete the composition. Once the Collab is created, they can publish it for others to watch and mix and match further.

The app is currently only available on iOS devices in the US and Canada via an invite-only basis.

With Collab, Facebook aims at making people feel closer to each other while they are living apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook has previously tried taking on TikTok with another app called Lasso. The standalone app allows users to record themselves dancing and lip-syncing to music, similar to TikTok.

With the social media giant's recent deal with Reliance Jio, it will be easier to compete with TikTok — here’s why.

