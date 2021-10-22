Twitter lifts Space hosting restrictions

You no longer need a specific number of followers to create Spaces.



One more mic check...the option to host a Space is now rolling out to everyone on Android and iOS!

New to Spaces? Here’s a thread to help you out… (1/7) — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 21, 2021

Launched late last year, Twitter's take on live audio chat rooms, Spaces is now rolling out to everyone on iOS and Android.

Till now, to host a Space on Twitter, you needed to have 600 followers or more but that has now been done away with. The limitation was imposed because Twitter wanted to flush out more features and improve usability before it rolled Spaces out to everyone.

In June this year, Twitter made it easier to find Spaces by giving its own dedicated tab, then in August launched an option to co-host Spaces, allowing two people to act as hosts with more people involved in the conversation.

Come September, it introduced a Spaces Spark Program, a three-month accelerator meant to encourage top creators to hold more Spaces. This included monetary compensation, monthly ad credits and promotion.

To start a new Space, just tap on the compose tweet button and select Spaces. You then need to name your Space and then select up to three topics from the Carousel menu below. You can also schedule Spaces by tapping on the calendar icon next to the 'Start your Space' button and selecting a date and time.

Once Live, you can invite up to two co-hosts who can moderate the conversations using the management tab. Listeners can join in and react with emojis and request to speak with the Request button. You can also turn on captions by pressing the three-dot icon and selecting it from the menu.