MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Twitter lifts Space hosting restrictions

Till now, to host a Space on Twitter, you needed to have 600 followers or more but that has now been done away with.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST
You no longer need a specific number of followers to create Spaces.

You no longer need a specific number of followers to create Spaces.


Launched late last year, Twitter's take on live audio chat rooms, Spaces is now rolling out to everyone on iOS and Android.

Till now, to host a Space on Twitter, you needed to have 600 followers or more but that has now been done away with. The limitation was imposed because Twitter wanted to flush out more features and improve usability before it rolled Spaces out to everyone.

In June this year, Twitter made it easier to find Spaces by giving its own dedicated tab, then in August launched an option to co-host Spaces, allowing two people to act as hosts with more people involved in the conversation.

Come September, it introduced a Spaces Spark Program, a three-month accelerator meant to encourage top creators to hold more Spaces. This included monetary compensation, monthly ad credits and promotion.

To start a new Space, just tap on the compose tweet button and select Spaces. You then need to name your Space and then select up to three topics from the Carousel menu below. You can also schedule Spaces by tapping on the calendar icon next to the 'Start your Space' button and selecting a date and time.

Close

Related stories

Once Live, you can invite up to two co-hosts who can moderate the conversations using the management tab. Listeners can join in and react with emojis and request to speak with the Request button. You can also turn on captions by pressing the three-dot icon and selecting it from the menu.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Twitter #Twitter Spaces
first published: Oct 22, 2021 02:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.