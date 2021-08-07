Twitter Spaces now has co-host feature

Twitter now lets users have two co-hosts in Spaces

Twitter will now let users add up to two co-hosts along with including ten additional users to the conversation in Spaces. The co-hosts can manage requests, invite more speakers, remove participants and pin tweets.



making it easier to manage your Space…introducing co-hosting!

- hosts have two co-host invites they can send

- the table just got bigger: 1 host, 2 co-hosts, and 10 speakers

- co-hosts can help invite speakers, manage requests, remove participants, pin Tweets and more! pic.twitter.com/s76JFbhTL2 August 5, 2021

The new features were announced by a tweet from the Spaces team.

If you have access, you can create a Space on Twitter by long pressing the compose button on iOS and by simply tapping "+" on Android.



We're working on bringing back the creation of Spaces to the "Fleets line", that we now call, by the way, "Space bar". Stay tuned. (4/4)

— Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 5, 2021

The team also announced that it is working on creation of Spaces to the older "Fleets Line" after it sunset the disappearing tweet feature in July. The feature will be renamed to "Space bar."

Earlier in 2021, Twitter made it easier to find Spaces by adding a dedicate tab for the feature. For now, Spaces is restricted to a small community of testers that are actively providing feedback to improve it.