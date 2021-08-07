MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Twitter Spaces now has co-host feature

Twitter now lets users co-host a Space

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
Twitter now lets users have two co-hosts in Spaces

Twitter now lets users have two co-hosts in Spaces


Twitter will now let users add up to two co-hosts along with including ten additional users to the conversation in Spaces. The co-hosts can manage requests, invite more speakers, remove participants and pin tweets.

The new features were announced by a tweet from the Spaces team.

If you have access, you can create a Space on Twitter by long pressing the compose button on iOS and by simply tapping "+" on Android.

The team also announced that it is working on creation of Spaces to the older "Fleets Line" after it sunset the disappearing tweet feature in July. The feature will be renamed to "Space bar."

Earlier in 2021, Twitter made it easier to find Spaces by adding a dedicate tab for the feature. For now, Spaces is restricted to a small community of testers that are actively providing feedback to improve it.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Twitter #Twitter Spaces
first published: Aug 7, 2021 01:40 pm

