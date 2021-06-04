MARKET NEWS

Twitter's Spaces now has a dedicated tab

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
Twitter now has a dedicated tab for its Clubhouse competitor Spaces to make it easier to find for users. In a tweet, the company said that it wants to make it simple for users to find relevant audio conversations and chat rooms that they want to be a part of.

For now, the feature is restricted to a small group of the community that will provide feedback and help improve the new feature but the company says it will roll out to other users soon. Twitter also acknowledged the feedback it received telling them that Spaces was tougher to find and the new tab was born out of that feedback.
Recently the company also put pricing for its subscription service Twitter Blue in India. For Rs 269 a month, Twitter Blue allows you to undo tweets, create a custom collection of tweets, gives you access to a reader mode for longer threads, and gives you the ability to change the color of the Twitter icon along with a theme.
TAGS: #Audio Chat Rooms #social media #Spaces #Twitter
first published: Jun 4, 2021 12:36 pm

