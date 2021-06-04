Twitter's Spaces now has a dedicated tab

Twitter has introduced a new tab for Spaces to make it easier to find

Twitter now has a dedicated tab for its Clubhouse competitor Spaces to make it easier to find for users. In a tweet, the company said that it wants to make it simple for users to find relevant audio conversations and chat rooms that they want to be a part of.



new feature alert we want to make it as simple as possible to join the best, most relevant audio conversations every time you open Twitter. starting today, we will be testing a new way to find Spaces––we're adding a tab! pic.twitter.com/BJ5WoJB6wE

— Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) June 3, 2021