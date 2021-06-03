MARKET NEWS

Twitter's subscription service now has a pricing for India

Twitter Blue will be priced at Rs 269 per month in India.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST
As more technology companies look to monetise their once-free services, it looks like Twitter also has come out with a price for its subscription model in India. Although there have been no official announcements yet, the pricing for the service has been spotted on the Apple App Store.

According to the listing, users will have to pay Rs 269 a month for access to features like undoing a tweet, creating a custom folder for tweets, a reader mode to go through long threads and the ability to change the colour of the Twitter icon along with a theme. The kicker here is Twitter still won't stop showing you ads or give you a button to edit tweets. You also don't get a verified badge and you will also still see promoted tweets.

The price is also higher than what people in the US will pay for the service. Twitter will charge US customers $2.99 (approx. Rs 218) a month.

So what you are paying for really is the ability to 'undo' a tweet, which is kind of mute because you can already delete tweets. Pretty underwhelming to be honest but reader mode and custom folders do look like nice add ons. Are they worth paying a subscription over? You decide.
first published: Jun 3, 2021 04:31 pm

