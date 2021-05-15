MARKET NEWS

Twitter Blue premium subscription service to include 'Collections' and "Undo Tweet" features; to be priced at $2.99 per month

Twitter Blue will also get a new function called ‘Collections’, which will allow users to save and organize their favourite tweets into collections to easily locate later on.

Moneycontrol News
May 15, 2021 / 08:51 PM IST
Several users were bewildered when they received an account confirmation email from Twitter over the weekend

Several users were bewildered when they received an account confirmation email from Twitter over the weekend


Twitter has been working on its subscription service for quite some time now. Researcher Jane Manchun Wong recently took to Twitter to reveal some details about the service. According to Wong, the service will be called Twitter Blue and will cost $2.99 a month.

Twitter Blue will also get a new function called ‘Collections’, which will allow users to save and organize their favourite tweets into collections to easily locate later on.

However, the more exciting addition to Twitter Blue will be the ‘Undo Tweet’ option. The undo button will work in a similar way that Gmail uses the “Undo Send” button. Wong’s tweet displays the way Twitter is working to adjust the duration of the undo Tweet timer from 5 seconds to up to 30 seconds.

Twitter recently acquired Scroll, the subscription service that removes ads from news sites. The move suggests that Scroll might also be bundled along with Twitter Blue. As of now, details about Twitter Blue are relatively unknown with no confirmation on an official launch date.

first published: May 15, 2021 08:51 pm

