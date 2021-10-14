MARKET NEWS

Twitter launches Spaces Spark Program

Spark is a three month accelerator initiative for creators on Spaces

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 01:21 PM IST
People that are selected for the program will be compensated at a flat rate of $2500 per month

Twitter has announced a new creator program for its Clubhouse competitor, Twitter Spaces. Twitter's take on audio-rooms launched last year and now the company is introducing a three-month accelerator program for some of its top creators.

The big draw of the program are the benefits that creators will receive. This includes monetary compensation of $2500 per month, monthly ad credits to promote content, custom Spaces merchandise and of course, promotion on Twitter's own handles.

Creator's will also interact with the company's product leads, have early access to new features and products, and enjoy cross promotion between various outlets. They will also receive highlighted posts on Twitter and will be incentivised with more opportunities if their Spaces do well enough.

In return, Twitter will expect you to host at least two Spaces in the three-month period, ticketed or otherwise.

To apply, a creator must 18 years or older, have an account with 5000 active followers or more and must have a verified profile with complete information. Currently, the program is limited to those living in the US.

If you have already hosted Spaces before, then Twitter will also look at the quantity and quality of your past work.

Twitter says its hopes to discover the next generation of audio creators and will help build audience for someone who has a unique and distinct voice on the platform.

The company will also look at people who have successful audio shows on other platforms, established podcasts or radio spots, or even if you are budding content creator with an interest in the future of social audio.
Tags: #Space Spark Program #Twitter
first published: Oct 14, 2021 01:04 pm

