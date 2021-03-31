LinkedIn's Clubhouse experiment: Microsoft-owned networking app to create unique audio experience

The company believes its audio offering will be different because it is connected to people’s professional identities. [Representative image]

Building a Clubhouse like social audio experience in your app is a growing trend that has now caught the attention of LinkedIn. The Microsoft-owned networking app has confirmed to Techcrunch that they are working on a new audio experience for its users.

“We are seeing nearly 50 percent growth in conversations on LinkedIn reflected in stories, video shares, and posts on the platform,” said LinkedIn’s Suzi Owens.

“We are doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity. And we are looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members even more ways to connect to their community,” she added.

LinkedIn has now joined an already long list of names that are all working or introducing a clubhouse like private audio chat feature into their apps. Twitter has spaces, Facebook is working on one, so is Spotify and even Slack is getting in on the action.

The company believes its audio offering will be different because it is connected to people’s professional identities. LinkedIn also says that its continuing investment in moderation tools will help weed out harmful or inappropriate chat rooms. It also said that its priority is to have a respectful and constructive space for discussions and it would be their job to ensure that it remains a safe environment to do so.

LinkedIn says that the new audio experience will naturally overlap with other areas of its portfolio like Groups and Events.