MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Twitter begins rolling out Spaces to more users; What is Twitter Spaces, how to use it?

The beta is rolling out to 3,000 more users.

February 10, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST

Twitter has begun wider testing of Spaces, a voice-based chatroom feature. Spaces is still in beta testing and is set to compete with Clubhouse, which is currently accessible on an invite-only basis. The feature, powered by Periscope, was first announced in November and was rolled out initially to limited beta testers in December.

Clubhouse has been gaining popularity in recent times and is available through invite-only basis. It was recently banned in China over censorship and has been criticised for lack of content moderation. Twitter’s Product Lead, Kayvon Beykpour, told Tom Warren of The Verge that the beta would be expanding to 3,000 more people. The feature is currently being tested by 1,000 beta testers.

Twitter Spaces! What is it exactly?

Twitter describes Spaces as a “place to come together, built around the voices of the people using Twitter”. Spaces are audio chat rooms, which allows users to invite other users and discuss various topics. The idea is to create a safe space for conversations in public. Spaces are live for as long as they’re open. When a Space is closed, it will no longer be available publicly on Twitter.

How to use Twitter Spaces?

Close

Related stories

Spaces is currently only available on Twitter for iOS. However, the feature is still in a beta testing phase.

You can start a new Space by tapping on your profile image in Fleets > scroll to the far right > tap Spaces. You can then invite up to 10 people to speak and share thoughts, send emoji, and more. You can also grant speaking privileges to attendees by choosing from – Everyone, People you follow, or Only people you invite to speak. You will also need a mic to use Spaces and provide mic access. You can also decide whether you want to share transcripts by toggling the button on or off.

For more information on Spaces, you can head on over to the official page or follow @TwitterSpaces on the microblogging platform.
TAGS: #Clubhouse #Twitter #Twitter Spaces
first published: Feb 10, 2021 06:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.