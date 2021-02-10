Twitter begins rolling out Spaces to more users; What is Twitter Spaces, how to use it?

Twitter has begun wider testing of Spaces, a voice-based chatroom feature. Spaces is still in beta testing and is set to compete with Clubhouse, which is currently accessible on an invite-only basis. The feature, powered by Periscope, was first announced in November and was rolled out initially to limited beta testers in December.

Clubhouse has been gaining popularity in recent times and is available through invite-only basis. It was recently banned in China over censorship and has been criticised for lack of content moderation. Twitter’s Product Lead, Kayvon Beykpour, told Tom Warren of The Verge that the beta would be expanding to 3,000 more people. The feature is currently being tested by 1,000 beta testers.

Twitter Spaces! What is it exactly?

Twitter describes Spaces as a “place to come together, built around the voices of the people using Twitter”. Spaces are audio chat rooms, which allows users to invite other users and discuss various topics. The idea is to create a safe space for conversations in public. Spaces are live for as long as they’re open. When a Space is closed, it will no longer be available publicly on Twitter.

How to use Twitter Spaces?

Spaces is currently only available on Twitter for iOS. However, the feature is still in a beta testing phase.

You can start a new Space by tapping on your profile image in Fleets > scroll to the far right > tap Spaces. You can then invite up to 10 people to speak and share thoughts, send emoji, and more. You can also grant speaking privileges to attendees by choosing from – Everyone, People you follow, or Only people you invite to speak. You will also need a mic to use Spaces and provide mic access. You can also decide whether you want to share transcripts by toggling the button on or off.