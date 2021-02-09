Everything you need to know about Clubhouse - The invite only, audio-chat app

Remember the early days of Gmail? If you are old enough to remember the launch of Google’s popular email service, then you probably know that it was all the rage back then. You know why? Because back in the early days of the launch, you needed an invite code from someone already registered to make an account. Google cashed in on that feeling of exclusivity which give them a solid foundation of users once the service rolled out to everyone.

It is the same feeling that Clubhouse is trying to emulate. That feeling of exclusivity, of being part of something secret, like an adventurer selling the map of a forsaken tomb that only he knows the location of.

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is an invite-only (for now) audio chat platform that hosts discussions and interviews for a select group of the audience. A secret society of content creators, if you will. It was launched in 2020 by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Paul Davidson and Rohan Seth. It was valued at just $10 million in May 2020 but that changed when COVID hit.

Why is Clubhouse popular?

Its popularity skyrocketed when Elon Musk hosted an audio-chat with Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev and discussed the GameStonk controversy in detail with millions of listeners joining in. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO also made a short appearance on the app and discussed the future of VR. As of February 2021, Clubhouse has 2 million users and counting.

The app is now valued at $1 billion, not bad for a company that started in 2020. According to various reports by Reuters, the demand for an entry into the secret society is so high that the invitations are being sold on platforms like Reddit, eBay, and Craigslist.

A platform ripe for China’s censorship scissors

China took a liking to the platform. It offered them a place to hold discussions away from the watchful eyes of the government, in a country where internet and social media is under heavy surveillance.

China’s censorship soon sprang into action, nipping free debate on topics such as democracy in the bud by banning the app. Clubhouse now joins the elite club of social media platforms banned in the country such as Facebook and Twitter.

What does the future hold for Clubhouse?