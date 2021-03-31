English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Spotify delves into live audio with purchase of Clubhouse rival

Following in the footsteps of podcasts, "live audio" – which offers broadcasts, talks and conversations between internet users – has taken off in recent years, driven by the app Clubhouse.

AFP
March 31, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Spotify confirmed its ambitions to expand into non-musical audio.

Spotify confirmed its ambitions to expand into non-musical audio.

Spotify announced it had acquired "live audio" specialist Betty Labs to serve as a development vehicle in the booming sector.

Following in the footsteps of podcasts, "live audio" – which offers broadcasts, talks and conversations between internet users – has taken off in recent years, driven by the app Clubhouse.

Launched in 2018, Betty Labs specialises in the niche, and in October 2018 launched the app Locker Room, which hosts live audio exchanges about sports.

Spotify said Tuesday it will develop Locker Room into a platform open to "a wider range of creators and fans," according to a statement.

Among Betty Labs' initial investors is GV, the private equity arm of Google parent company Alphabet.

Close

In late February, Spotify confirmed its ambitions to expand into non-musical audio.

The group has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars to build an integrated podcast offering an advertising interface and exclusive content.

Several US media outlets have reported that Facebook is working on an offering similar to Clubhouse. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is also working on his own version, called Fireside.

The Discord platform – which launched in 2015 – is currently valued at about $7 billion.
AFP
TAGS: #Clubhouse #Spotify #World News
first published: Mar 31, 2021 09:49 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.