Discord's Stage Channels are Clubhouse-like audio rooms

Yet another competitor to Clubhouse

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 07:07 PM IST

Discord has now introduced Stage Channels, its take on Clubhouse's private audio chat rooms that is rolling out on all platforms including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android and web.

With the new feature, community servers now have the ability to focus discussion amongst a select group of listeners. Discord says this will prove useful to groups that runs events like AMAs, interviews or reading clubs.

Stages as they are known, can also be moderated to manage participation by adding people or removing existing or mute speakers. Audience members can join the conversation by 'raising' their hand and Stage moderators will handle the rest. As per discord, Stage moderators are like, "stagehands, keeping everything running smoothly behind the scenes while you’re talking to the crowd."

"Stage channels are a new type of channel," says Discord in its blog post. "Available for community servers that allow you to share a focused conversation with select individuals to an audience of listeners."

This also helps the audience understand who the 'focus' of the conversation is and gives people a clear idea of who's speaking and who is the next in line.

To use the feature, you must first enable 'Community' on your server. To do this simply go to server settings and then click on Community.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Clubhouse #community #Discord
first published: Apr 1, 2021 07:07 pm

