Twitter Blue with Undo Tweets, Read Ad-Free News features now available in the US and New Zealand

Twitter Blue is now rolling out to users in the US and New Zealand. Twitter Blue was first unveiled for iOS users in Canada and Australia back in June. The new rollout makes the service accessible on more platforms, Android and web, and expands it to two more countries.



It’s time to flex those Twitter fingers and take it to the next level

Twitter Blue is now available for subscription in the US, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia on iOS, Android, and web pic.twitter.com/if3wXfoGpB November 9, 2021

A Twitter Blue subscription costs $2.99 per month in the US. The service gives subscribers access to new features like the ability to undo tweets, upload longer videos, read some articles without advertisements, and more.

One of the main features arriving with Twitter Blue is the ability to undo tweets. It will give subscribers a 60-second window to preview a tweet and makes changes to it before uploading it. The aim here is the help users undo typos or minor errors, although this is a far cry from the much-demanded “Edit Tweet” feature.

Twitter Blue subscribers can also pin conversations to the top of their inboxes and change the colour theme of their Twitter app. The subscription will also give users the ability to read articles from over 300 news outlets like Reuters, USA Today, and more without advertisements. Twitter says a portion of the Blue subscription will go to the news organisation. Subscribers can also upload longer videos, up to 10 minutes, while using the platform on the web.

How to subscribe to Twitter Blue?



Open the Twitter app on your iOS or Android smartphone



Head over to the Profile Menu



Tap Twitter Blue > Pay the $2.99 subscription fee



Firstly, Twitter Blue is only available for people in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Navigate to Profile menu > Twitter Blue to check the status of your subscription. You will see an Active status badge with a green check if you’re enrolled. For more information, head on over to the blog.

Also Read: Twitter introduces Labs for Blue subscribers