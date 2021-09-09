MARKET NEWS

Twitter now testing Communities, a feature that brings people with similar interests together

Twitter Communities is currently being tested on iOS and web, Android support will come soon

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 03:57 PM IST
The new feature will club users with similar interests together

The new feature will club users with similar interests together


Twitter is testing a new feature called Communities with its iOS and web audience. Android users will see support for the feature coming soon.

As the name implies, it allows people with similar interests on Twitter to get together and connect, similar to Facebook or WhatsApp groups. Twitter has not disclosed how many communities it has set up for testing but users who are part of the test can create and form communities.

They can also let other people into the group through an invite system.

Communities will be visible to the public but you will require an invite to join one. Twitter is also aware of the misinformation communities can end up spreading, like Facebook groups which allowed dubious activities within its groups before a change in policy.

Twitter says it will have strong rules and enforcement to keep people safe within the communities. It will also develop ways to identify "potentially problematic Communities," introduce "new reporting flows, and bespoke enforcement actions."

"All moderators have to continuously meet our eligibility requirements, including not violating the Twitter Rules," reads the blog post put out by Twitter announcing the feature.

"As we open up Community creation and moderation to more people, we’ll continue to refine eligibility requirements. As we test initially, Community moderators are approved by Twitter."

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #communities #Twitter
first published: Sep 9, 2021 03:57 pm

