Twitter allowing some hosts to charge for access to Spaces

Twitter is taking first steps towards monetizing Spaces and helping creators earn revenue

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST
The experiment is limited to iOS users for now

The experiment is limited to iOS users for now


Twitter has announced a monetization feature for Spaces - it's private audio chat room - that allows certain hosts on iOS to charge price of admission.

Ticketed Spaces as its known allows creators to advertise and sell tickets to private spaces that users can gain access to for a small fee.

Twitter first opened applications to hosts in June of this year, where they could apply to part of the initial test programme for Ticketed Spaces. Creator's who were over 18 years of age, hosted at least three spaces in 30 days and had a minimum of 1000 followers were eligible for the programme.

For now, the run is limited to iOS users who can buy tickets to spaces from creators who have gained access to the programme. Twitter hasn't said how many hosts it has rolled the feature out to for testing.

Twitter will take a 3% cut over and above the standard Apple 30% in-app purchase policies, so a creator will only get 67% of revenue per ticket sold.

Twitter will also raise its percentage of commission to 20% if a creator's lifetime earnings on the platform exceed $50,000.

Compared to Instagram and Clubhouse which only allow users to tip creators and buy badges, Twitter is the only platform that allows creator's to advertise and sell advance tickets to user's.

first published: Aug 27, 2021 04:57 pm

