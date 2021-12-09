MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

You can now listen to recorded Twitter Spaces on iOS, Android and web

Twitter has also extended the option to record Spaces to ‘some’ Android users

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
Twitter is also rolling out the ability to record a space on Android

Twitter is also rolling out the ability to record a space on Android


Twitter has updated its Clubhouse rival Spaces with an option to record them on Android, a facility that was previously limited to iOS users. The recording facility, however, is available to only "some" users, the company has said.

But Spaces recordings  can now be heard by everyone—on Android or through web browser—and not just iOS users, as was earlier.

The audio- chat app Clubhouse allowed recording and replays of its audio sessions in September.

The hosts of a Space can record sessions by selecting the 'Record Space' option before starting a broadcast. Once the session ends, Twitter will show the host the number of attendees and give them an option to share the recording with a tweet.

Recordings can be deleted by selecting the recording and tapping on more. Twitter says it will retain copies of the recording for 30 to 120 days.

Twitter has also been experimenting with a TikTok style Explore tab, testing it with limited users in multiple markets, including India.

It allows users to swipe up and down on a vertical pane to see videos, text and images.

first published: Dec 9, 2021 01:30 pm

