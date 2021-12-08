Twitter tests new TikTok-like interface for Explore tab

Twitter is experimenting with a new Tiktok-like vertical scrolling feed in its content discovery tab 'Explore' with select users in multiple markets including India.

In this test, users are able to swipe up to see videos, images and text-based tweets in a vertical fashion, although the focus seems to be more on surfacing fun and immersive content to them.

What's particularly interesting is that the new interface seems to be deprioritising the contentious Twitter Trends that is currently present in the Explore tab, and instead making individual tweets more prominent and shareable.

Similar to regular tweets, it also offers the traditional options of following the user, adding them to lists, muting/blocking the person or reporting the tweet. Trending topics have now been moved to the 'trending' section along with trend descriptions provided by the company's curation team that contextualises why a specific topic is trending.

"We’re testing out a revamped, more personalised Explore page to make it easier for you to unwind, find new interests, and see what’s happening," a Twitter spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

The company noted that this test is a limited experiment available to a small percentage of English-speaking users on iOS and is part of its ongoing efforts to improve personalised recommendations on the platform.

This test comes on the heels of a big shakeup at Twitter's top management with Indian-origin executive Parag Agrawal taking over as the CEO from co-founder Jack Dorsey who stepped down from the role.

The social media firm has been ramping up its product rollouts in recent months, venturing into areas such as live audio, communities, subscriptions and newsletters (through the Revue acquisition) as well as live shopping experiments, in a bid to attract new users and diversify its revenues, that are currently heavily dependent on advertising.

On December 7, the company also acquired messaging app Quill in a bid to improve its messaging services like direct messages and make it a "more useful & expressive way people can have conversations on the service."