MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Who is Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter?

Agrawal joins the elite list of global tech CEOs from India such as Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and IBM's Arvind Krishna.

Swathi Moorthy & Vikas SN
November 29, 2021 / 10:25 PM IST
Agrawal joins the elite list of global tech CEOs from India such as Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Google’s Sundar Pichai, IBM's Arvind Krishna, Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and VMWare's Raghuram.

Agrawal joins the elite list of global tech CEOs from India such as Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Google’s Sundar Pichai, IBM's Arvind Krishna, Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and VMWare's Raghuram.


Parag Agrawal has been elevated as Twitter CEO on November 29, after co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down from the role. Agrawal joins the elite list of global tech CEOs from India such as Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Google’s Sundar Pichai, IBM's Arvind Krishna, Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and VMWare's Raghuram.

Agrawal, who joined the company in 2011, served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since October 2017. In this role, he has been responsible for the company's technical strategy, and its efforts to improve development velocity while advancing the state of machine learning across the company.

Dorsey, in a letter he posted on Twitter, said, “He (Agrawal) has been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around.”

Agrawal in response said, “Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support.”

Close

Related stories

Who is Agrawal?

He is a Computer Science and Engineering graduate from IIT-Bombay and holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University and a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Before joining Twitter in 2011, Agrawal was involved in large-scale data management research with collaborators at firms such as Microsoft Research, Yahoo! Research, and AT&T Labs.

In December 2019, Dorsey had also put Agrawal in charge of Project Bluesky, the firm’s decentralized social networking efforts, until it found a leader. In August 2021, Jay Graber was appointed as the leader of Bluesky.

One of his key contributions has been leading the company’s efforts in using artificial intelligence to increase the relevance of tweets in users’ timelines.

What does it mean for Twitter and India?

Given that Agrawal is a techie, there is a hope that this could drive more product innovation. Kal Patel, former partner at Vantage Point Venture Partners, said during a Twitter Spaces session that having an Indian origin CEO could also have an impact on the relationship the company has with the Indian government. It would also be interesting to see the changes the new CEO could bring on moderation on the platform.
Swathi Moorthy
Vikas SN
Tags: #Jack Dorsey #Parag Agrawal #Twitter #Twitter CEO
first published: Nov 29, 2021 10:12 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.