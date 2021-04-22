Twitter now allows you to share pictures in 4K on Android, iOS

You can now tweet in 4k

After testing uploads of 4K images with a limited set of users on Android and iOS, Twitter has now decided to roll out the feature for everyone.

Starting now, you can tweet and view images in 4K on twitter. The web version already supported high-resolution 4096x4096 images but the mobile versions of the Twitter app were capped at a maximum of 2048x2048 image resolution for uploads.



Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone.

To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings. https://t.co/XDnWOji3nx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 21, 2021

To enable the new feature, head to 'data usage' in settings on the Twitter app and look for 'high-quality images' and 'high-quality image uploads'. Select whether you want to enable the feature on mobile, Wi-Fi or both and you should now be able to upload images in 4K.

Keep in mind that uploading 4K images will eat into your data plan. So, if you have a limited data plan it is best to tell Twitter to upload 4K images only over Wi-Fi. If you have a unlimited plan, then there is no harm in leaving the feature on for both.